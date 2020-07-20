All apartments in Travis County
15219 Ora Ln
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:43 AM

15219 Ora Ln

Location

15219 Ora Lane, Travis County, TX 78660

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Great property near Wells Branch, Dell Round Rock, Hutto, and short distance to Austin! Tile Downstairs, upstairs loft area, Gas Range in kitchen & fenced backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15219 Ora Ln have any available units?
15219 Ora Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
Is 15219 Ora Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15219 Ora Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15219 Ora Ln pet-friendly?
No, 15219 Ora Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis County.
Does 15219 Ora Ln offer parking?
No, 15219 Ora Ln does not offer parking.
Does 15219 Ora Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15219 Ora Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15219 Ora Ln have a pool?
No, 15219 Ora Ln does not have a pool.
Does 15219 Ora Ln have accessible units?
No, 15219 Ora Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15219 Ora Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 15219 Ora Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15219 Ora Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 15219 Ora Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
