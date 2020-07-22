Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Travis County
Find more places like 1425 Tudor House Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Travis County, TX
/
1425 Tudor House Road
Last updated March 29 2020 at 11:21 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1425 Tudor House Road
1425 Tudor House Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1425 Tudor House Road, Travis County, TX 78660
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has been recently painted, carpet and new appliance to be installed. The house has 2 dining, large living with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and large yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1425 Tudor House Road have any available units?
1425 Tudor House Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Travis County, TX
.
What amenities does 1425 Tudor House Road have?
Some of 1425 Tudor House Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1425 Tudor House Road currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Tudor House Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Tudor House Road pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Tudor House Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Travis County
.
Does 1425 Tudor House Road offer parking?
Yes, 1425 Tudor House Road offers parking.
Does 1425 Tudor House Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Tudor House Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Tudor House Road have a pool?
No, 1425 Tudor House Road does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Tudor House Road have accessible units?
No, 1425 Tudor House Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Tudor House Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 Tudor House Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Tudor House Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Tudor House Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Woods on Barton Skyway
2901 Barton Skwy
Austin, TX 78746
Ten Oaks
12612 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
The Marlowe
1115 Town Creek Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78749
The Beckett
14011 FM 969 Rd
Austin, TX 78724
The Salado
2704 Salado St
Austin, TX 78705
Terrain
5112 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78745
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78735
Similar Pages
Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Copperas Cove, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Lago Vista, TX
Lakeway, TX
Taylor, TX
Manor, TX
Brushy Creek, TX
Hutto, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Buda, TX
Hornsby Bend, TX
Bastrop, TX
Wimberley, TX
Canyon Lake, TX
Burnet, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Lockhart, TX
Horseshoe Bay, TX
Kingsland, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Texas College
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University