Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Travis County
Find more places like 14104 Briar Creek Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Travis County, TX
/
14104 Briar Creek Loop
Last updated July 1 2020 at 5:10 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14104 Briar Creek Loop
14104 Briarcreek Loop
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14104 Briarcreek Loop, Travis County, TX 78653
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable home ready for a new family! Move-in ready. Laminate wood floors downstairs, open living spaces downstairs, pets allows, great neighborhood!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14104 Briar Creek Loop have any available units?
14104 Briar Creek Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Travis County, TX
.
What amenities does 14104 Briar Creek Loop have?
Some of 14104 Briar Creek Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14104 Briar Creek Loop currently offering any rent specials?
14104 Briar Creek Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14104 Briar Creek Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 14104 Briar Creek Loop is pet friendly.
Does 14104 Briar Creek Loop offer parking?
Yes, 14104 Briar Creek Loop offers parking.
Does 14104 Briar Creek Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14104 Briar Creek Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14104 Briar Creek Loop have a pool?
No, 14104 Briar Creek Loop does not have a pool.
Does 14104 Briar Creek Loop have accessible units?
No, 14104 Briar Creek Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 14104 Briar Creek Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14104 Briar Creek Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 14104 Briar Creek Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14104 Briar Creek Loop has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd
Austin, TX 78734
AMLI 300
300 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Austin, TX 78702
West Lake Vistas
7201 Ranch Road 2222
Austin, TX 78730
Wildwood Apartments
7610 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78752
Deep Eddy Flats
700 Hearn St
Austin, TX 78703
Verde Apartments
2310 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Willows
600 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Similar Pages
Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Copperas Cove, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Lago Vista, TX
Lakeway, TX
Taylor, TX
Manor, TX
Brushy Creek, TX
Hutto, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Buda, TX
Hornsby Bend, TX
Bastrop, TX
Wimberley, TX
Canyon Lake, TX
Burnet, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Lockhart, TX
Horseshoe Bay, TX
Kingsland, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Texas College
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University