14020 Kira Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool 24hr maintenance

Available now. One-year-old Shadowglen home in Manor just off 973, minutes to 290. Many community amenities including water park with pools, slides and splash pad, golf, fitness center, parks, dog park and nature trails. Bright and airy with high ceilings, open plan, formal dining room and breakfast area, all appliances, washer/dryer, tankless water heater, breakfast bar, Ring doorbell, smart thermostat, and private backyard. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling, spacious bathroom with toilet room, vanity, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. Open area upstairs makes for great playroom or office. Pet friendly. Security deposit = 1 month's rent. 12–24 month lease.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Please view our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/yb8hjj2k.



Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.