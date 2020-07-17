All apartments in Travis County
Find more places like 14020 Kira Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis County, TX
/
14020 Kira Lane
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:43 PM

14020 Kira Lane

14020 Kira Ln · (512) 399-1320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14020 Kira Ln, Travis County, TX 78653

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2221 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
Available now. One-year-old Shadowglen home in Manor just off 973, minutes to 290. Many community amenities including water park with pools, slides and splash pad, golf, fitness center, parks, dog park and nature trails. Bright and airy with high ceilings, open plan, formal dining room and breakfast area, all appliances, washer/dryer, tankless water heater, breakfast bar, Ring doorbell, smart thermostat, and private backyard. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling, spacious bathroom with toilet room, vanity, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. Open area upstairs makes for great playroom or office. Pet friendly. Security deposit = 1 month's rent. 12–24 month lease.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Please view our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/yb8hjj2k.

Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14020 Kira Lane have any available units?
14020 Kira Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14020 Kira Lane have?
Some of 14020 Kira Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14020 Kira Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14020 Kira Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14020 Kira Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14020 Kira Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14020 Kira Lane offer parking?
No, 14020 Kira Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14020 Kira Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14020 Kira Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14020 Kira Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14020 Kira Lane has a pool.
Does 14020 Kira Lane have accessible units?
No, 14020 Kira Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14020 Kira Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14020 Kira Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14020 Kira Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14020 Kira Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14020 Kira Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Windsor Republic Place
5708 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78727
AMLI Downtown
201 Lavaca St
Austin, TX 78701
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Terra
8300 Bluff Springs Road
Austin, TX 78744
The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments
1831 Wells Branch Pkwy
Wells Branch, TX 78728
Vida
1735 Rutland Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Trailhead
1120 Shady Ln
Austin, TX 78721

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXLago Vista, TXLakeway, TXTaylor, TXManor, TXBrushy Creek, TXHutto, TX
Bee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXBuda, TXHornsby Bend, TXBastrop, TXWimberley, TXCanyon Lake, TXBurnet, TXMarble Falls, TXLockhart, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXKingsland, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity