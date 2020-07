Amenities

11705 White Rim Terrace Available 07/20/20 Special 5/3.5 beauty for lease in the hill country! - Cathedral ceilings, open concept kitchen and living space, and beautiful fireplace. Large all purpose room upstairs, extra sitting area space in master, and upgraded bathrooms. Granite counters, center island, and breakfast bar in the spacious kitchen. In-ground pool, cabana, and hot tub for relaxing! The views are spectacular - don't miss this gem of a property!



