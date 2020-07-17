All apartments in Travis County
Last updated March 9 2020 at 4:51 PM

10300 Thomaswood

10300 Thomaswood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10300 Thomaswood Lane, Travis County, TX 78736

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
.62 Acre Lot in popular SW Austin, septic system, city water, PEC electric. Lot is level with two existing pad sites, no restrictions. Property is also for sale MLS #7162401

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10300 Thomaswood have any available units?
10300 Thomaswood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
Is 10300 Thomaswood currently offering any rent specials?
10300 Thomaswood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10300 Thomaswood pet-friendly?
No, 10300 Thomaswood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis County.
Does 10300 Thomaswood offer parking?
No, 10300 Thomaswood does not offer parking.
Does 10300 Thomaswood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10300 Thomaswood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10300 Thomaswood have a pool?
No, 10300 Thomaswood does not have a pool.
Does 10300 Thomaswood have accessible units?
No, 10300 Thomaswood does not have accessible units.
Does 10300 Thomaswood have units with dishwashers?
No, 10300 Thomaswood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10300 Thomaswood have units with air conditioning?
No, 10300 Thomaswood does not have units with air conditioning.
