Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:31 AM

The Cape

10810 Spring Cypress Rd · (281) 815-4472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 off your move in if you Look and Lease on a 12 month lease today! Move in By 7/31/20. Call us today for details
Location

10810 Spring Cypress Rd, Tomball, TX 77375

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 838 · Avail. Aug 19

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

Unit 1331 · Avail. Sep 17

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

Unit 1332 · Avail. Sep 12

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 726 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,140

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 901 sqft

Unit 1225 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,230

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 901 sqft

Unit 824 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,265

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 982 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cape.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
carport
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
The Cape is located in Tomball and surrounded by some of Houston's greatest attractions. Within a five mile radius you will find some of the best trails, shopping, schools and restaurants that this big city has to offer. Our multi-million dollar renovations include: Stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, spacious floor plans, business center, conference room with library, catch and release fishing pond, 24 hour fitness center, dog park, & resort-style pool with grilling station and volleyball court.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $7/month, Boiler fee: $8.75/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We implement a 2-pet limit per apartment home. Please contact the office for pet fee and pet rent amounts required for each pet. Not approved but not limited to, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: "Uncovered Parking is free and is first come. Other, assigned: $35/month.
Storage Details: Small storages rent for $25 and larger 'garage style' storages rent for $50.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cape have any available units?
The Cape has 21 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tomball, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tomball Rent Report.
What amenities does The Cape have?
Some of The Cape's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cape currently offering any rent specials?
The Cape is offering the following rent specials: $500 off your move in if you Look and Lease on a 12 month lease today! Move in By 7/31/20. Call us today for details
Is The Cape pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cape is pet friendly.
Does The Cape offer parking?
Yes, The Cape offers parking.
Does The Cape have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cape offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cape have a pool?
Yes, The Cape has a pool.
Does The Cape have accessible units?
Yes, The Cape has accessible units.
Does The Cape have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cape has units with dishwashers.
