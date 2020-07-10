Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access volleyball court cats allowed accessible garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry carport e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

The Cape is located in Tomball and surrounded by some of Houston's greatest attractions. Within a five mile radius you will find some of the best trails, shopping, schools and restaurants that this big city has to offer. Our multi-million dollar renovations include: Stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, spacious floor plans, business center, conference room with library, catch and release fishing pond, 24 hour fitness center, dog park, & resort-style pool with grilling station and volleyball court.