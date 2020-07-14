Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access alarm system bbq/grill business center conference room dog grooming area e-payments hot tub lobby smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Northpointe is a gated community with one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, located directly off Northpointe Blvd and Highway 249 on the south side of Tomball, less than 20 minutes from Cypress, Texas. We have a resort style pool with sundeck and WiFi, outdoor fireplace and kitchen, fitness center with cardio equipment and free weights, and social lounge with coffee bar. We have a private fenced-in Dog Park with pet wash station. Each apartment includes beautiful kitchen islands, spacious bathrooms with garden tubs, black or stainless appliances, large walk-in closets and granite countertops. Garages and covered parking are also available. Escape the hustle and bustle of city life without losing the convenience. Residents enjoy 30 minute commutes to Downtown Houston and shopping and dining at The ...