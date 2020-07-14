All apartments in Tomball
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:40 AM

Camden Northpointe

11743 Northpointe Blvd · (716) 778-1123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11743 Northpointe Blvd, Tomball, TX 77377

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1633 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

Unit 0627 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

Unit 0333 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0331 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 1614 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 0315 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0938 · Avail. now

$1,739

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1419 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Northpointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
hot tub
lobby
smoke-free community
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Northpointe is a gated community with one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, located directly off Northpointe Blvd and Highway 249 on the south side of Tomball, less than 20 minutes from Cypress, Texas. We have a resort style pool with sundeck and WiFi, outdoor fireplace and kitchen, fitness center with cardio equipment and free weights, and social lounge with coffee bar. We have a private fenced-in Dog Park with pet wash station. Each apartment includes beautiful kitchen islands, spacious bathrooms with garden tubs, black or stainless appliances, large walk-in closets and granite countertops. Garages and covered parking are also available. Escape the hustle and bustle of city life without losing the convenience. Residents enjoy 30 minute commutes to Downtown Houston and shopping and dining at The ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Cable and Internet $101, Valet Living (trash pickup) $32, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $500 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 3
rent: $25 monthly per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; Weight limit: 95 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. We have ample open parking for our residents and marked spaces for visitors on a first-come, first-serve basis. Detached garages and carports are also available to rent. Call for details!.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Northpointe have any available units?
Camden Northpointe has 22 units available starting at $1,009 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tomball, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tomball Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Northpointe have?
Some of Camden Northpointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Northpointe currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Northpointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Northpointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Northpointe is pet friendly.
Does Camden Northpointe offer parking?
Yes, Camden Northpointe offers parking.
Does Camden Northpointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Northpointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Northpointe have a pool?
Yes, Camden Northpointe has a pool.
Does Camden Northpointe have accessible units?
No, Camden Northpointe does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Northpointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Northpointe has units with dishwashers.
