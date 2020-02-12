All apartments in Tomball
Find more places like 500 S Walnut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tomball, TX
/
500 S Walnut Street
Last updated September 21 2019 at 6:45 AM

500 S Walnut Street

500 South Walnut · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tomball
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

500 South Walnut, Tomball, TX 77375

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Perfect COMMERCIAL rental for a small business!! Don't miss this one!! Plenty of parking space, spacious rooms for offices, intimate kitchen space and a welcoming store front.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 S Walnut Street have any available units?
500 S Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tomball, TX.
How much is rent in Tomball, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tomball Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 S Walnut Street have?
Some of 500 S Walnut Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 S Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 S Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 S Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 500 S Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tomball.
Does 500 S Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 S Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 500 S Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 S Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 S Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 500 S Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 500 S Walnut Street have accessible units?
Yes, 500 S Walnut Street has accessible units.
Does 500 S Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 S Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Northpointe
11743 Northpointe Blvd
Tomball, TX 77377
The Cape
10810 Spring Cypress Rd
Tomball, TX 77375
The Avenues at Northpointe
11740 Northpointe Blvd
Tomball, TX 77377
Provenza at Barker Cypress
12515 Barker Cypress Rd
Tomball, TX 77429
Fountains of Tomball
1011 Village Square Dr
Tomball, TX 77375
Cobble Creek
920 Lawrence St
Tomball, TX 77375
Oak Bend Place
915 Baker Dr
Tomball, TX 77375
Landmark Grand Champion
11201 Boudreaux Rd
Tomball, TX 77375

Similar Pages

Tomball 1 BedroomsTomball 2 Bedrooms
Tomball Apartments with ParkingTomball Apartments with Pool
Tomball Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Humble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TX
Seabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine