Tomball, TX
500 S Walnut Street
Last updated September 21 2019 at 6:45 AM
500 S Walnut Street
500 South Walnut
No Longer Available
Location
500 South Walnut, Tomball, TX 77375
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Perfect COMMERCIAL rental for a small business!! Don't miss this one!! Plenty of parking space, spacious rooms for offices, intimate kitchen space and a welcoming store front.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 S Walnut Street have any available units?
500 S Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tomball, TX
.
How much is rent in Tomball, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tomball Rent Report.
Tomball Rent Report
.
What amenities does 500 S Walnut Street have?
Some of 500 S Walnut Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 500 S Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 S Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 S Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 500 S Walnut Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Tomball
.
Does 500 S Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 S Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 500 S Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 S Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 S Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 500 S Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 500 S Walnut Street have accessible units?
Yes, 500 S Walnut Street has accessible units.
Does 500 S Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 S Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
