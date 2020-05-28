All apartments in Tomball
29807 Tomball Pkwy
Last updated August 26 2019 at 4:11 AM

29807 Tomball Pkwy

29807 Sh 249 · No Longer Available
Location

29807 Sh 249, Tomball, TX 77375

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Tomball/Houston 1/1 $845

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Door to door trash pickup, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Carports, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Ice makers, Dishwashers, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 832

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com.

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29807 Tomball Pkwy have any available units?
29807 Tomball Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tomball, TX.
How much is rent in Tomball, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tomball Rent Report.
What amenities does 29807 Tomball Pkwy have?
Some of 29807 Tomball Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29807 Tomball Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
29807 Tomball Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29807 Tomball Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 29807 Tomball Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 29807 Tomball Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 29807 Tomball Pkwy offers parking.
Does 29807 Tomball Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29807 Tomball Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29807 Tomball Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 29807 Tomball Pkwy has a pool.
Does 29807 Tomball Pkwy have accessible units?
Yes, 29807 Tomball Pkwy has accessible units.
Does 29807 Tomball Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29807 Tomball Pkwy has units with dishwashers.

