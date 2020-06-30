203 Adam Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Tomball Single-family House, 4 bedrooms, 2,5 bathrooms, with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal, it also equipped with air-conditioner, ceiling fan, washer and dryer, a garage and a beautiful gas fireplace.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5712796)