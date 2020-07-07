All apartments in Tomball
1233 Lovett Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:55 AM

1233 Lovett Street

1233 Lovett St · No Longer Available
Location

1233 Lovett St, Tomball, TX 77375

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Upscale rental in Tomball, with beautiful hardwood floor,
Very large 2 bedrooms 2 baths, 1070 square feet!

Open concept floor plan with separated living and dining area, a lot of storage capacity,
master bedroom with on-suite bath and closet, attached car garage with remote garage door opener.
Lots of natural light, Vaulted ceiling, recess lighting.
Double pane window, individual central AC.
washer and dryer hookups, refrigerator, dishwasher.

Small quiet pet-friendly, townhome community just minutes from Downtown Tomball.
It is really designed for that home feel.

In the heart of Tomball, enjoy an easy access to 2920, 249, 99.
Tomball is the area to be: a beautiful small town with abundant outdoor recreation,
shopping options, entertainment, a farmers market ...just to name those.

Do not let this great opportunity go!
A beautiful small community of 18 townhomes style apartments. All townhomes have an individual attached garage, We are pet-friendly, sitting on about 2 acres of land.

We are off FM 2920 close to all major arteries in Tomball and very close to the medical center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 Lovett Street have any available units?
1233 Lovett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tomball, TX.
How much is rent in Tomball, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tomball Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 Lovett Street have?
Some of 1233 Lovett Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 Lovett Street currently offering any rent specials?
1233 Lovett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 Lovett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 Lovett Street is pet friendly.
Does 1233 Lovett Street offer parking?
Yes, 1233 Lovett Street offers parking.
Does 1233 Lovett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 Lovett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 Lovett Street have a pool?
No, 1233 Lovett Street does not have a pool.
Does 1233 Lovett Street have accessible units?
No, 1233 Lovett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 Lovett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1233 Lovett Street has units with dishwashers.

