All apartments in Tomball
Find more places like 1100 S Cherry St, Tomball, TX 77375.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tomball, TX
/
1100 S Cherry St, Tomball, TX 77375
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

1100 S Cherry St, Tomball, TX 77375

1100 South Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tomball
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1100 South Cherry Street, Tomball, TX 77375

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Tomball 2 Bedroom $950

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Carports, Furnished units, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Ice makers, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 864

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 S Cherry St, Tomball, TX 77375 have any available units?
1100 S Cherry St, Tomball, TX 77375 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tomball, TX.
How much is rent in Tomball, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tomball Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 S Cherry St, Tomball, TX 77375 have?
Some of 1100 S Cherry St, Tomball, TX 77375's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 S Cherry St, Tomball, TX 77375 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 S Cherry St, Tomball, TX 77375 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 S Cherry St, Tomball, TX 77375 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 S Cherry St, Tomball, TX 77375 is pet friendly.
Does 1100 S Cherry St, Tomball, TX 77375 offer parking?
Yes, 1100 S Cherry St, Tomball, TX 77375 offers parking.
Does 1100 S Cherry St, Tomball, TX 77375 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 S Cherry St, Tomball, TX 77375 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 S Cherry St, Tomball, TX 77375 have a pool?
Yes, 1100 S Cherry St, Tomball, TX 77375 has a pool.
Does 1100 S Cherry St, Tomball, TX 77375 have accessible units?
Yes, 1100 S Cherry St, Tomball, TX 77375 has accessible units.
Does 1100 S Cherry St, Tomball, TX 77375 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 S Cherry St, Tomball, TX 77375 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avenues at Northpointe
11740 Northpointe Blvd
Tomball, TX 77377
Cobble Creek
920 Lawrence St
Tomball, TX 77375
Marymont
1515 Rudel Rd
Tomball, TX 77375
Oak Bend Place
915 Baker Dr
Tomball, TX 77375
Landmark Grand Champion
11201 Boudreaux Rd
Tomball, TX 77375
Lakewood Apartments
11000 Gatesden Dr
Tomball, TX 77377
Stone Loch
10921 Boudreaux Rd
Tomball, TX 77375
Willow Creek
9530 FM-2920
Tomball, TX 77375

Similar Pages

Tomball 1 BedroomsTomball 2 Bedrooms
Tomball Apartments with ParkingTomball Apartments with Pool
Tomball Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Humble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TX
Seabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine