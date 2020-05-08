All apartments in Timberwood Park
Last updated May 8 2020 at 11:33 AM

911 RUSTIC CACTUS

911 Rustic Cactus · No Longer Available
Location

911 Rustic Cactus, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 1-story home in The Ridge of Silverado Hills! Open floor plan. Kitchen with Island; opens into the Family Room with fireplace. Second living area can be office or formal dining room. Backyard has a flagstone patio and pergola for outdoor entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 RUSTIC CACTUS have any available units?
911 RUSTIC CACTUS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
Is 911 RUSTIC CACTUS currently offering any rent specials?
911 RUSTIC CACTUS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 RUSTIC CACTUS pet-friendly?
No, 911 RUSTIC CACTUS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 911 RUSTIC CACTUS offer parking?
Yes, 911 RUSTIC CACTUS offers parking.
Does 911 RUSTIC CACTUS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 RUSTIC CACTUS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 RUSTIC CACTUS have a pool?
No, 911 RUSTIC CACTUS does not have a pool.
Does 911 RUSTIC CACTUS have accessible units?
No, 911 RUSTIC CACTUS does not have accessible units.
Does 911 RUSTIC CACTUS have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 RUSTIC CACTUS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 911 RUSTIC CACTUS have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 RUSTIC CACTUS does not have units with air conditioning.

