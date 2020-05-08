Lovely 1-story home in The Ridge of Silverado Hills! Open floor plan. Kitchen with Island; opens into the Family Room with fireplace. Second living area can be office or formal dining room. Backyard has a flagstone patio and pergola for outdoor entertaining!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 911 RUSTIC CACTUS have any available units?
911 RUSTIC CACTUS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
Is 911 RUSTIC CACTUS currently offering any rent specials?
911 RUSTIC CACTUS is not currently offering any rent specials.