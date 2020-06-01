746 Best Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous setting on a quiet Timberwood street with huge yard! This newly renovated home surrounded by trees sits on a spacious 1/2 acre lot that backs up to a greenbelt! Lots of room for the kids to explore and play! Home is 3/2 with open concept, high ceilings, fireplace and deck. The master bedroom is the perfect place to relax with an elegant en suite master bath and sitting area! Let the kids have their side in this split bedroom floorpan. Ready for a new family! Let summer fun begin here!!