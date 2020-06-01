All apartments in Timberwood Park
746 Best Way
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

746 Best Way

746 Best Way · No Longer Available
Location

746 Best Way, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous setting on a quiet Timberwood street with huge yard! This newly renovated home surrounded by trees sits on a spacious 1/2 acre lot that backs up to a greenbelt! Lots of room for the kids to explore and play! Home is 3/2 with open concept, high ceilings, fireplace and deck. The master bedroom is the perfect place to relax with an elegant en suite master bath and sitting area! Let the kids have their side in this split bedroom floorpan. Ready for a new family! Let summer fun begin here!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 Best Way have any available units?
746 Best Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 746 Best Way have?
Some of 746 Best Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 Best Way currently offering any rent specials?
746 Best Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 Best Way pet-friendly?
No, 746 Best Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 746 Best Way offer parking?
Yes, 746 Best Way offers parking.
Does 746 Best Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 Best Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 Best Way have a pool?
No, 746 Best Way does not have a pool.
Does 746 Best Way have accessible units?
No, 746 Best Way does not have accessible units.
Does 746 Best Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 746 Best Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 746 Best Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 746 Best Way does not have units with air conditioning.

