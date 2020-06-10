Beautiful new Centex Home, never been lived in before. Privacy Fence, Sprinkler System, Water Softner, Garage Opener. Single story home with open floor plan, granite island and counters in kitchen. Flex room at front entry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 Salz Way have any available units?
320 Salz Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
Is 320 Salz Way currently offering any rent specials?
320 Salz Way is not currently offering any rent specials.