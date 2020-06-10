All apartments in Timberwood Park
Find more places like 320 Salz Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Timberwood Park, TX
/
320 Salz Way
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:49 PM

320 Salz Way

320 Salz Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Timberwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

320 Salz Way, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful new Centex Home, never been lived in before. Privacy Fence, Sprinkler System, Water Softner, Garage Opener. Single story home with open floor plan, granite island and counters in kitchen. Flex room at front entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Salz Way have any available units?
320 Salz Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
Is 320 Salz Way currently offering any rent specials?
320 Salz Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Salz Way pet-friendly?
No, 320 Salz Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 320 Salz Way offer parking?
Yes, 320 Salz Way offers parking.
Does 320 Salz Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Salz Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Salz Way have a pool?
No, 320 Salz Way does not have a pool.
Does 320 Salz Way have accessible units?
No, 320 Salz Way does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Salz Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Salz Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Salz Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Salz Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Timberwood Park 3 BedroomsTimberwood Park Apartments with Balcony
Timberwood Park Apartments with GarageTimberwood Park Apartments with Gym
Timberwood Park Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas