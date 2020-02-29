All apartments in Timberwood Park
26403 MARSH POND

26403 Marsh Pond · No Longer Available
Location

26403 Marsh Pond, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
bathtub
Gorgeous two-story home located in the desirable Lakeside gated neighborhood with private lake, pool and playground. Spacious open plan concept with 5 bedrooms & 3.5 baths. Wonderful family friendly & elegant neighborhood.tax record is wrong much bigger than 2554 Square feet! Amazing Comal ISD Schools. Convenient location to shopping, HEB, 281, stone oak & 1604. Separate shower, double vanity & Garden Tub! Beautiful fireplace! Huge backyard next to green belt! It will professionally clean

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26403 MARSH POND have any available units?
26403 MARSH POND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 26403 MARSH POND have?
Some of 26403 MARSH POND's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26403 MARSH POND currently offering any rent specials?
26403 MARSH POND isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26403 MARSH POND pet-friendly?
No, 26403 MARSH POND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 26403 MARSH POND offer parking?
Yes, 26403 MARSH POND does offer parking.
Does 26403 MARSH POND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26403 MARSH POND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26403 MARSH POND have a pool?
Yes, 26403 MARSH POND has a pool.
Does 26403 MARSH POND have accessible units?
No, 26403 MARSH POND does not have accessible units.
Does 26403 MARSH POND have units with dishwashers?
No, 26403 MARSH POND does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26403 MARSH POND have units with air conditioning?
No, 26403 MARSH POND does not have units with air conditioning.
