26403 MARSH POND

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool playground fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous two-story home located in the desirable Lakeside gated neighborhood with private lake, pool and playground. Spacious open plan concept with 5 bedrooms & 3.5 baths. Wonderful family friendly & elegant neighborhood.tax record is wrong much bigger than 2554 Square feet! Amazing Comal ISD Schools. Convenient location to shopping, HEB, 281, stone oak & 1604. Separate shower, double vanity & Garden Tub! Beautiful fireplace! Huge backyard next to green belt! It will professionally clean