All apartments in Timberwood Park
Find more places like 25233 Battle Lake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Timberwood Park, TX
/
25233 Battle Lake
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:15 PM

25233 Battle Lake

25233 Battle Lake · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Timberwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25233 Battle Lake, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25233 Battle Lake have any available units?
25233 Battle Lake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
Is 25233 Battle Lake currently offering any rent specials?
25233 Battle Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25233 Battle Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, 25233 Battle Lake is pet friendly.
Does 25233 Battle Lake offer parking?
No, 25233 Battle Lake does not offer parking.
Does 25233 Battle Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25233 Battle Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25233 Battle Lake have a pool?
No, 25233 Battle Lake does not have a pool.
Does 25233 Battle Lake have accessible units?
No, 25233 Battle Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 25233 Battle Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, 25233 Battle Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25233 Battle Lake have units with air conditioning?
No, 25233 Battle Lake does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Timberwood Park 3 BedroomsTimberwood Park Apartments with Balcony
Timberwood Park Apartments with GarageTimberwood Park Apartments with Gym
Timberwood Park Apartments with ParkingBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas