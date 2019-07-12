All apartments in Timberwood Park
24806 BOGEY RDG
24806 BOGEY RDG

24806 Bogey Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

24806 Bogey Ridge, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
wine room
Amazing Tuscan"resort" Original house amazing details, beautiful golf Couse lot, Pin high on par 3, controlled wine room, Fabulous views from the multiple Italian style porches.The outdoor oasis yields access to an expansive patio, sweeping lawns & a covered wrap around porch providing endless entertaining options.Equipped with an exquisite entry courtyard, chef's kitchen ultimate in family living. Lushly landscaped lot with private courtyard & seating areas. Size of the rooms are approximate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24806 BOGEY RDG have any available units?
24806 BOGEY RDG doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 24806 BOGEY RDG have?
Some of 24806 BOGEY RDG's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24806 BOGEY RDG currently offering any rent specials?
24806 BOGEY RDG is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24806 BOGEY RDG pet-friendly?
No, 24806 BOGEY RDG is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 24806 BOGEY RDG offer parking?
Yes, 24806 BOGEY RDG offers parking.
Does 24806 BOGEY RDG have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24806 BOGEY RDG does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24806 BOGEY RDG have a pool?
No, 24806 BOGEY RDG does not have a pool.
Does 24806 BOGEY RDG have accessible units?
No, 24806 BOGEY RDG does not have accessible units.
Does 24806 BOGEY RDG have units with dishwashers?
No, 24806 BOGEY RDG does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24806 BOGEY RDG have units with air conditioning?
No, 24806 BOGEY RDG does not have units with air conditioning.
