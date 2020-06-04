23503 Beaver Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Beautiful home in highly desired Mountain Lodge! Open & spacious one story home (game room upstairs) with thousands of dollars in recent upgrades! Large island kitchen with subway tile backsplash, exquisite granite counters, & breakfast area! Beautiful wood flooring, neutral paint, upgraded lighting, & so much more! Easy to maintain backyard with flagstone patio & wrought iron fence to enjoy mother nature in the greenbelt! Cul-de-sac street! Tuscany Heights Elem! Bush MS! Reagan HS! Gated! 2 pools!