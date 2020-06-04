All apartments in Timberwood Park
Find more places like 23503 Beaver Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Timberwood Park, TX
/
23503 Beaver Creek
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

23503 Beaver Creek

23503 Beaver Creek · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Timberwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23503 Beaver Creek, Timberwood Park, TX 78258

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in highly desired Mountain Lodge! Open & spacious one story home (game room upstairs) with thousands of dollars in recent upgrades! Large island kitchen with subway tile backsplash, exquisite granite counters, & breakfast area! Beautiful wood flooring, neutral paint, upgraded lighting, & so much more! Easy to maintain backyard with flagstone patio & wrought iron fence to enjoy mother nature in the greenbelt! Cul-de-sac street! Tuscany Heights Elem! Bush MS! Reagan HS! Gated! 2 pools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23503 Beaver Creek have any available units?
23503 Beaver Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 23503 Beaver Creek have?
Some of 23503 Beaver Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23503 Beaver Creek currently offering any rent specials?
23503 Beaver Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23503 Beaver Creek pet-friendly?
No, 23503 Beaver Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 23503 Beaver Creek offer parking?
Yes, 23503 Beaver Creek offers parking.
Does 23503 Beaver Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23503 Beaver Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23503 Beaver Creek have a pool?
Yes, 23503 Beaver Creek has a pool.
Does 23503 Beaver Creek have accessible units?
No, 23503 Beaver Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 23503 Beaver Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 23503 Beaver Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23503 Beaver Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 23503 Beaver Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Timberwood Park 3 BedroomsTimberwood Park Apartments with Balcony
Timberwood Park Apartments with GarageTimberwood Park Apartments with Gym
Timberwood Park Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas