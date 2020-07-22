All apartments in Timberwood Park
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1715 Heavens Peak

1715 Heavens Peak · (210) 402-9696
Location

1715 Heavens Peak, Timberwood Park, TX 78258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1715 Heavens Peak · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2728 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
playground
pool
media room
Look at me in the heart of North San Antonio - Beautiful brick and stone construction on this magnificent home. Make a grand entry to soaring ceilings and premier upgrades throughout this spacious home. Elegant master suite with dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Generously accomodated gourmet kitchen with 42" maple cabinets and Corian counters. Kitchen opens into the living space where you will find a gas log fireplace. The bonus room can be used as a Media Room, Game Room or Office. Awesome deck overlooks spectacular views of mature oaks and breath-taking Hill Country scenery. Relax in this Mountain Lodge gated community home with access to park, pool, trails, and a sports complex! This home is truly beautiful, will not last and is waiting for YOU. Call to schedule a showing appointment today!

(RLNE5965131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Heavens Peak have any available units?
1715 Heavens Peak has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1715 Heavens Peak have?
Some of 1715 Heavens Peak's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Heavens Peak currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Heavens Peak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Heavens Peak pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 Heavens Peak is pet friendly.
Does 1715 Heavens Peak offer parking?
No, 1715 Heavens Peak does not offer parking.
Does 1715 Heavens Peak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Heavens Peak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Heavens Peak have a pool?
Yes, 1715 Heavens Peak has a pool.
Does 1715 Heavens Peak have accessible units?
No, 1715 Heavens Peak does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Heavens Peak have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Heavens Peak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 Heavens Peak have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 Heavens Peak does not have units with air conditioning.
