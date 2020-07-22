1715 Heavens Peak

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room playground pool media room

Look at me in the heart of North San Antonio - Beautiful brick and stone construction on this magnificent home. Make a grand entry to soaring ceilings and premier upgrades throughout this spacious home. Elegant master suite with dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Generously accomodated gourmet kitchen with 42" maple cabinets and Corian counters. Kitchen opens into the living space where you will find a gas log fireplace. The bonus room can be used as a Media Room, Game Room or Office. Awesome deck overlooks spectacular views of mature oaks and breath-taking Hill Country scenery. Relax in this Mountain Lodge gated community home with access to park, pool, trails, and a sports complex! This home is truly beautiful, will not last and is waiting for YOU. Call to schedule a showing appointment today!



(RLNE5965131)