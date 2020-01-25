Well maintained spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath with wood burning fireplace. Garden tub in master bath with walk in closet. Large Media room/office/study upstairs to use for your particular needs. Covered porch for bbq's or enjoying a quiet evening outside.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1604 MASON KING have any available units?
1604 MASON KING doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 1604 MASON KING have?
Some of 1604 MASON KING's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 MASON KING currently offering any rent specials?
1604 MASON KING is not currently offering any rent specials.