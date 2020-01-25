All apartments in Timberwood Park
Last updated January 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

1604 MASON KING

1604 Mason King · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Mason King, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Well maintained spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath with wood burning fireplace. Garden tub in master bath with walk in closet. Large Media room/office/study upstairs to use for your particular needs. Covered porch for bbq's or enjoying a quiet evening outside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 MASON KING have any available units?
1604 MASON KING doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 1604 MASON KING have?
Some of 1604 MASON KING's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 MASON KING currently offering any rent specials?
1604 MASON KING is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 MASON KING pet-friendly?
No, 1604 MASON KING is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 1604 MASON KING offer parking?
Yes, 1604 MASON KING offers parking.
Does 1604 MASON KING have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 MASON KING does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 MASON KING have a pool?
No, 1604 MASON KING does not have a pool.
Does 1604 MASON KING have accessible units?
No, 1604 MASON KING does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 MASON KING have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 MASON KING does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 MASON KING have units with air conditioning?
No, 1604 MASON KING does not have units with air conditioning.
