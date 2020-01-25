1604 MASON KING

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Well maintained spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath with wood burning fireplace. Garden tub in master bath with walk in closet. Large Media room/office/study upstairs to use for your particular needs. Covered porch for bbq's or enjoying a quiet evening outside.