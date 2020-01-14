All apartments in Timberwood Park
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1539 Nightshade

1539 Nightshade · No Longer Available
Location

1539 Nightshade, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
1539 Nightshade - Entertainer's paradise in this lofty home with an extravagant back patio! Just minutes from shopping & popular dining spots, but a world away from the city bustle. This two-story 4 bedroom home features an upstairs loft and an optional 5th bedroom/ game room. The master down includes a study/ nursery room that is attached & private. Take joy in quiet evenings on your amazing wood stained deck that overlooks a private and lush backyard! Within a short distance to nearby elementary schools, parks, & trails.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4171264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1539 Nightshade have any available units?
1539 Nightshade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 1539 Nightshade have?
Some of 1539 Nightshade's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1539 Nightshade currently offering any rent specials?
1539 Nightshade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1539 Nightshade pet-friendly?
No, 1539 Nightshade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 1539 Nightshade offer parking?
Yes, 1539 Nightshade offers parking.
Does 1539 Nightshade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1539 Nightshade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1539 Nightshade have a pool?
No, 1539 Nightshade does not have a pool.
Does 1539 Nightshade have accessible units?
No, 1539 Nightshade does not have accessible units.
Does 1539 Nightshade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1539 Nightshade has units with dishwashers.
Does 1539 Nightshade have units with air conditioning?
No, 1539 Nightshade does not have units with air conditioning.

