1527 JUNE BERRY

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home situated on cul-de-sac in The Bluffs at Lookout Canyon. Spacious open floor plan downstairs with separate formal living and dining areas. Huge backyard with covered patio for entertaining guests.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
