Timberwood Park, TX
1527 JUNE BERRY
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:07 PM

1527 JUNE BERRY

1527 June Berry · No Longer Available
Location

1527 June Berry, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home situated on cul-de-sac in The Bluffs at Lookout Canyon. Spacious open floor plan downstairs with separate formal living and dining areas. Huge backyard with covered patio for entertaining guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 JUNE BERRY have any available units?
1527 JUNE BERRY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
Is 1527 JUNE BERRY currently offering any rent specials?
1527 JUNE BERRY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 JUNE BERRY pet-friendly?
No, 1527 JUNE BERRY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 1527 JUNE BERRY offer parking?
Yes, 1527 JUNE BERRY offers parking.
Does 1527 JUNE BERRY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 JUNE BERRY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 JUNE BERRY have a pool?
No, 1527 JUNE BERRY does not have a pool.
Does 1527 JUNE BERRY have accessible units?
No, 1527 JUNE BERRY does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 JUNE BERRY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 JUNE BERRY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1527 JUNE BERRY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1527 JUNE BERRY does not have units with air conditioning.
