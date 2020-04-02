1510 Nightshade

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

~Gorgeous 3 BR+study home in Kinder Ranch, a gated community in North San Antonio~Stained concrete floors~Open floorplan is great for entertaining~Living room w/stone fireplace, wall of windows w/sliding doors to the covered patio area~Formal dining w/stone accent wall~Chef's kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, glass door cabinets~Master bathroom has a separate garden tub, shower w/multiple heads, separate vanities~3 car garage~Community pool, tennis, clubhouse~