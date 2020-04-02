All apartments in Timberwood Park
Timberwood Park, TX
1510 Nightshade
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:36 AM

1510 Nightshade

1510 Nightshade · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Nightshade, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
~Gorgeous 3 BR+study home in Kinder Ranch, a gated community in North San Antonio~Stained concrete floors~Open floorplan is great for entertaining~Living room w/stone fireplace, wall of windows w/sliding doors to the covered patio area~Formal dining w/stone accent wall~Chef's kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, glass door cabinets~Master bathroom has a separate garden tub, shower w/multiple heads, separate vanities~3 car garage~Community pool, tennis, clubhouse~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Nightshade have any available units?
1510 Nightshade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 1510 Nightshade have?
Some of 1510 Nightshade's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Nightshade currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Nightshade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Nightshade pet-friendly?
No, 1510 Nightshade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 1510 Nightshade offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Nightshade offers parking.
Does 1510 Nightshade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Nightshade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Nightshade have a pool?
Yes, 1510 Nightshade has a pool.
Does 1510 Nightshade have accessible units?
No, 1510 Nightshade does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Nightshade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 Nightshade has units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Nightshade have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1510 Nightshade has units with air conditioning.
