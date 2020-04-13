Rent Calculator
Home
/
Timberwood Park, TX
/
1007 WATER LILY
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:45 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1007 WATER LILY
1007 Water Lily
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Timberwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1007 Water Lily, Timberwood Park, TX 78260
Amenities
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home for rent, pool right across the street, Basketball and park for the kids with fishing pond
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1007 WATER LILY have any available units?
1007 WATER LILY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Timberwood Park, TX
.
Is 1007 WATER LILY currently offering any rent specials?
1007 WATER LILY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 WATER LILY pet-friendly?
No, 1007 WATER LILY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park
.
Does 1007 WATER LILY offer parking?
Yes, 1007 WATER LILY offers parking.
Does 1007 WATER LILY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 WATER LILY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 WATER LILY have a pool?
Yes, 1007 WATER LILY has a pool.
Does 1007 WATER LILY have accessible units?
No, 1007 WATER LILY does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 WATER LILY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 WATER LILY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 WATER LILY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 WATER LILY does not have units with air conditioning.
