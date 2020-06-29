Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area concierge 24hr gym game room parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage package receiving trash valet yoga clubhouse internet access internet cafe

Follow the path through a wooded oasis to a community designed to embrace an effortless lifestyle within the thoughtful confines of The Woodlands, Texas. Connecting its serene setting to suburban convenience, Plantation at the Woodlands offers an indulgent selection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.The lifestyle you’re reaching to achieve is attainable. From direct access to one the nation’s finest master planned communities to unparalleled service and amenities, allow yourself to pursue one of Houston’s most aspirational residential environments.A refined take on traditional residences in The Woodlands, Plantation at the Woodlands serves as a destination. The grounds provide residents access to two resort-style pools, as well as a 24-hour fitness center complete with a dedicated yoga and spin room. Dedicated concierge services enhance the experience, while immaculately kept landscaping blends seamlessly into the wooded refuge.