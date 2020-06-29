All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

3720 College Park Dr · (936) 229-4765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Receive up to 6-weeks free on select units AND only $99 to apply - See a Leasing Associate for details!*
Location

3720 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77384

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 14308 · Avail. Sep 5

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 02207 · Avail. Aug 8

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 12207 · Avail. Aug 16

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

See 33+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17202 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 08206 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Unit 17105 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 05208 · Avail. now

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1386 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Plantation at the Woodlands.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
concierge
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
clubhouse
internet access
internet cafe
Follow the path through a wooded oasis to a community designed to embrace an effortless lifestyle within the thoughtful confines of The Woodlands, Texas. Connecting its serene setting to suburban convenience, Plantation at the Woodlands offers an indulgent selection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.The lifestyle you’re reaching to achieve is attainable. From direct access to one the nation’s finest master planned communities to unparalleled service and amenities, allow yourself to pursue one of Houston’s most aspirational residential environments.A refined take on traditional residences in The Woodlands, Plantation at the Woodlands serves as a destination. The grounds provide residents access to two resort-style pools, as well as a 24-hour fitness center complete with a dedicated yoga and spin room. Dedicated concierge services enhance the experience, while immaculately kept landscaping blends seamlessly into the wooded refuge.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0-1 months rent (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $150 (admin fee)
Additional: renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds; weight restrictions: 99lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: patio storage: in select units; garage: $95/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Plantation at the Woodlands have any available units?
Plantation at the Woodlands has 49 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Plantation at the Woodlands have?
Some of Plantation at the Woodlands's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Plantation at the Woodlands currently offering any rent specials?
Plantation at the Woodlands is offering the following rent specials: Receive up to 6-weeks free on select units AND only $99 to apply - See a Leasing Associate for details!*
Is Plantation at the Woodlands pet-friendly?
Yes, Plantation at the Woodlands is pet friendly.
Does Plantation at the Woodlands offer parking?
Yes, Plantation at the Woodlands offers parking.
Does Plantation at the Woodlands have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Plantation at the Woodlands offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Plantation at the Woodlands have a pool?
Yes, Plantation at the Woodlands has a pool.
Does Plantation at the Woodlands have accessible units?
No, Plantation at the Woodlands does not have accessible units.
Does Plantation at the Woodlands have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Plantation at the Woodlands has units with dishwashers.
Does Plantation at the Woodlands have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Plantation at the Woodlands has units with air conditioning.

