89 S Waxberry Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

MOVE IN READY!!! Only minutes to MARKET STREET, WATERWAY, HUGHES LANDING, w/ lots of nearby shopping & dining. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car attached garage. GRANITE ISLAND kitchen w/ cook top, oven, microwave. FAMILY ROOM w/ fireplace & engineered WOOD flooring throughout. MASTER SUITE w/ upstiars balcony, SPACIOUS secondaries, GRANITE counter tops in all baths, nice sized w/ wood deck in backyard, & MUCH MORE! Residents enjoy WOODLANDS' AMENITIES - POOLS, PARKS, SPORTS FIELDS, LAKES & PONDS, PLAYGROUNDS, PAVILIONS, and REC CENTERS!