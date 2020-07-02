All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:19 AM

89 S Waxberry Road

89 South Waxberry Road · No Longer Available
Location

89 South Waxberry Road, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
MOVE IN READY!!! Only minutes to MARKET STREET, WATERWAY, HUGHES LANDING, w/ lots of nearby shopping & dining. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car attached garage. GRANITE ISLAND kitchen w/ cook top, oven, microwave. FAMILY ROOM w/ fireplace & engineered WOOD flooring throughout. MASTER SUITE w/ upstiars balcony, SPACIOUS secondaries, GRANITE counter tops in all baths, nice sized w/ wood deck in backyard, & MUCH MORE! Residents enjoy WOODLANDS' AMENITIES - POOLS, PARKS, SPORTS FIELDS, LAKES & PONDS, PLAYGROUNDS, PAVILIONS, and REC CENTERS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 S Waxberry Road have any available units?
89 S Waxberry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 89 S Waxberry Road have?
Some of 89 S Waxberry Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 S Waxberry Road currently offering any rent specials?
89 S Waxberry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 S Waxberry Road pet-friendly?
No, 89 S Waxberry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 89 S Waxberry Road offer parking?
Yes, 89 S Waxberry Road offers parking.
Does 89 S Waxberry Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89 S Waxberry Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 S Waxberry Road have a pool?
Yes, 89 S Waxberry Road has a pool.
Does 89 S Waxberry Road have accessible units?
No, 89 S Waxberry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 89 S Waxberry Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 S Waxberry Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 89 S Waxberry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 S Waxberry Road does not have units with air conditioning.

