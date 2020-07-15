All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated June 28 2020 at 9:34 AM

87 W High Oaks Cir

87 West High Oaks Circle · No Longer Available
Location

87 West High Oaks Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Single Family House in Spring.

This awesome unit is equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, the unit also includes washer and dryer, a beautiful gas fireplace, an attic, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, patio and a garage.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5892040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 W High Oaks Cir have any available units?
87 W High Oaks Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 87 W High Oaks Cir have?
Some of 87 W High Oaks Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 W High Oaks Cir currently offering any rent specials?
87 W High Oaks Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 W High Oaks Cir pet-friendly?
No, 87 W High Oaks Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 87 W High Oaks Cir offer parking?
Yes, 87 W High Oaks Cir offers parking.
Does 87 W High Oaks Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 87 W High Oaks Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 W High Oaks Cir have a pool?
No, 87 W High Oaks Cir does not have a pool.
Does 87 W High Oaks Cir have accessible units?
No, 87 W High Oaks Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 87 W High Oaks Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 W High Oaks Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 87 W High Oaks Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 87 W High Oaks Cir has units with air conditioning.
