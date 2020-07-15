87 W High Oaks Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Single Family House in Spring.



This awesome unit is equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, the unit also includes washer and dryer, a beautiful gas fireplace, an attic, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, patio and a garage.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5892040)