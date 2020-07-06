Rent Calculator
All apartments in The Woodlands
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
85 S WAVY OAK CIRCLE
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
85 S WAVY OAK CIRCLE
85 South Wavy Oak Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
85 South Wavy Oak Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Grogan's Mill
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REMODEL 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN THE WOODLANDS - REMODEL 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN THE WOODLANDS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 85 S WAVY OAK CIRCLE have any available units?
85 S WAVY OAK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
The Woodlands, TX
.
Is 85 S WAVY OAK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
85 S WAVY OAK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 S WAVY OAK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 85 S WAVY OAK CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 85 S WAVY OAK CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 85 S WAVY OAK CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 85 S WAVY OAK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 S WAVY OAK CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 S WAVY OAK CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 85 S WAVY OAK CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 85 S WAVY OAK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 85 S WAVY OAK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 85 S WAVY OAK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 S WAVY OAK CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 S WAVY OAK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 S WAVY OAK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
