Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
82 E Timberspire Court
Last updated July 9 2019 at 4:58 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
82 E Timberspire Court
82 East Timberspire Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
Grogan's Mill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
82 East Timberspire Court, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill
Amenities
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GO AND SEE THIS CUTE ONE STORY THAT'S AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. YOU WILL LOVE THE NEIGHBORHOOD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 82 E Timberspire Court have any available units?
82 E Timberspire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
The Woodlands, TX
.
What amenities does 82 E Timberspire Court have?
Some of 82 E Timberspire Court's amenities include garage, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 82 E Timberspire Court currently offering any rent specials?
82 E Timberspire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 E Timberspire Court pet-friendly?
No, 82 E Timberspire Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in The Woodlands
.
Does 82 E Timberspire Court offer parking?
Yes, 82 E Timberspire Court offers parking.
Does 82 E Timberspire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 E Timberspire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 E Timberspire Court have a pool?
No, 82 E Timberspire Court does not have a pool.
Does 82 E Timberspire Court have accessible units?
No, 82 E Timberspire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 82 E Timberspire Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 E Timberspire Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 82 E Timberspire Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 E Timberspire Court does not have units with air conditioning.
