Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
72 Woodhaven Wood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
72 Woodhaven Wood Drive
72 Woodhaven Wood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
72 Woodhaven Wood Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
My seller has loved this home with cathedral ceilings, charming fireplace, updated bathrooms, light wood floors, and big covered back deck overlooking greenbelt.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 72 Woodhaven Wood Drive have any available units?
72 Woodhaven Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
The Woodlands, TX
.
What amenities does 72 Woodhaven Wood Drive have?
Some of 72 Woodhaven Wood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 72 Woodhaven Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
72 Woodhaven Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Woodhaven Wood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 72 Woodhaven Wood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in The Woodlands
.
Does 72 Woodhaven Wood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 72 Woodhaven Wood Drive offers parking.
Does 72 Woodhaven Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Woodhaven Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Woodhaven Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 72 Woodhaven Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 72 Woodhaven Wood Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 72 Woodhaven Wood Drive has accessible units.
Does 72 Woodhaven Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Woodhaven Wood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Woodhaven Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Woodhaven Wood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
