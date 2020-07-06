All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7 Spicebush Court

Location

7 Spicebush Court, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,514 sf home is located in Spring, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Spicebush Court have any available units?
7 Spicebush Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 7 Spicebush Court have?
Some of 7 Spicebush Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Spicebush Court currently offering any rent specials?
7 Spicebush Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Spicebush Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Spicebush Court is pet friendly.
Does 7 Spicebush Court offer parking?
Yes, 7 Spicebush Court offers parking.
Does 7 Spicebush Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Spicebush Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Spicebush Court have a pool?
No, 7 Spicebush Court does not have a pool.
Does 7 Spicebush Court have accessible units?
No, 7 Spicebush Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Spicebush Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Spicebush Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Spicebush Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Spicebush Court does not have units with air conditioning.

