7 Scenic Brook Court, The Woodlands, TX 77382 Sterling Ridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Excellent location in Sterling Ridge. Walk to 9th grade Woodlands HS Campus and Tough elementary. Culdesac lot. Large backyard deck. All appliances included. New carpet. Large master suite. Tile flooring throughout the down stairs living spaces. Will go quickly!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7 Scenic Brook Ct have any available units?
7 Scenic Brook Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 7 Scenic Brook Ct have?
Some of 7 Scenic Brook Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Scenic Brook Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7 Scenic Brook Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Scenic Brook Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Scenic Brook Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7 Scenic Brook Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7 Scenic Brook Ct offers parking.
Does 7 Scenic Brook Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Scenic Brook Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Scenic Brook Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7 Scenic Brook Ct has a pool.
Does 7 Scenic Brook Ct have accessible units?
No, 7 Scenic Brook Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Scenic Brook Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Scenic Brook Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Scenic Brook Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Scenic Brook Ct has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)