7 Mulberry Glen Place

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Fantastic single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a cul-de-sac lot in Alden Bridge. Open, split floorplan features high ceilings and beautiful wood and tile floors throughout the home. Light and bright kitchen opens to the spacious living room with corner gas log fireplace. Private master suite with double sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Large secondary bedrooms. Extended back patio to enjoy large fenced back yard. Great location-close to shopping, parks, and entertainment. Walking distance to Acacia Park, Bush Elementary, and Mitchell Intermediate. Available for immediate move in!