All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 7 Mulberry Glen Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
7 Mulberry Glen Place
Last updated November 24 2019 at 5:20 PM

7 Mulberry Glen Place

7 Mulberry Glen Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7 Mulberry Glen Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a cul-de-sac lot in Alden Bridge. Open, split floorplan features high ceilings and beautiful wood and tile floors throughout the home. Light and bright kitchen opens to the spacious living room with corner gas log fireplace. Private master suite with double sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Large secondary bedrooms. Extended back patio to enjoy large fenced back yard. Great location-close to shopping, parks, and entertainment. Walking distance to Acacia Park, Bush Elementary, and Mitchell Intermediate. Available for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Mulberry Glen Place have any available units?
7 Mulberry Glen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 7 Mulberry Glen Place have?
Some of 7 Mulberry Glen Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Mulberry Glen Place currently offering any rent specials?
7 Mulberry Glen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Mulberry Glen Place pet-friendly?
No, 7 Mulberry Glen Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 7 Mulberry Glen Place offer parking?
Yes, 7 Mulberry Glen Place offers parking.
Does 7 Mulberry Glen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Mulberry Glen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Mulberry Glen Place have a pool?
No, 7 Mulberry Glen Place does not have a pool.
Does 7 Mulberry Glen Place have accessible units?
No, 7 Mulberry Glen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Mulberry Glen Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Mulberry Glen Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Mulberry Glen Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Mulberry Glen Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College