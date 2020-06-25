7 Fiddlers Cove Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Recently updated home in an excellent central Woodlands location! Recent laminate wood flooring. Granite in the kitchen. Remodeled master bath. Culdesac street! Two patios! This home offers a lot of privacy. Close to Village Centers and only 10 min to Town Center! Come enjoy The Woodlands living in this quiet central Woodlands home!