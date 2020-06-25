All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 7 Fiddlers Cove Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
7 Fiddlers Cove Pl
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:35 AM

7 Fiddlers Cove Pl

7 Fiddlers Cove Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7 Fiddlers Cove Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Recently updated home in an excellent central Woodlands location! Recent laminate wood flooring. Granite in the kitchen. Remodeled master bath. Culdesac street! Two patios! This home offers a lot of privacy. Close to Village Centers and only 10 min to Town Center! Come enjoy The Woodlands living in this quiet central Woodlands home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Fiddlers Cove Pl have any available units?
7 Fiddlers Cove Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 7 Fiddlers Cove Pl have?
Some of 7 Fiddlers Cove Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Fiddlers Cove Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7 Fiddlers Cove Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Fiddlers Cove Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Fiddlers Cove Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7 Fiddlers Cove Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7 Fiddlers Cove Pl offers parking.
Does 7 Fiddlers Cove Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Fiddlers Cove Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Fiddlers Cove Pl have a pool?
Yes, 7 Fiddlers Cove Pl has a pool.
Does 7 Fiddlers Cove Pl have accessible units?
No, 7 Fiddlers Cove Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Fiddlers Cove Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Fiddlers Cove Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Fiddlers Cove Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Fiddlers Cove Pl has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College