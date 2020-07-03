All apartments in The Woodlands
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
7 Bettina Lane
Last updated September 23 2019 at 4:56 AM

7 Bettina Lane

7 Bettina Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7 Bettina Ln, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7 Bettina Lane, The Woodlands, TX 77382 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 09/13/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Beautiful Village Builders, Located in Innerwoods, walking distance from Deretchin K6. Granite kitchen with GE stainless appliances. Include Refrigerator, washer and dryer. Energy Star home with radiant barrier. Easy access rear parking and attached garage. Exterior maintenance for a worry free lifestyle! Listed By: TEXAS HOME GROUP Realty Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified on HAR.com for the latest status [ Published 23-Sep-19 / ID 3172661 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Bettina Lane have any available units?
7 Bettina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 7 Bettina Lane have?
Some of 7 Bettina Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Bettina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7 Bettina Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Bettina Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Bettina Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7 Bettina Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7 Bettina Lane offers parking.
Does 7 Bettina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Bettina Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Bettina Lane have a pool?
No, 7 Bettina Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7 Bettina Lane have accessible units?
No, 7 Bettina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Bettina Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Bettina Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Bettina Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Bettina Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

