Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7 Bettina Lane, The Woodlands, TX 77382 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 09/13/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Beautiful Village Builders, Located in Innerwoods, walking distance from Deretchin K6. Granite kitchen with GE stainless appliances. Include Refrigerator, washer and dryer. Energy Star home with radiant barrier. Easy access rear parking and attached garage. Exterior maintenance for a worry free lifestyle! Listed By: TEXAS HOME GROUP Realty Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified on HAR.com for the latest status [ Published 23-Sep-19 / ID 3172661 ]