All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 67 N Walden Elms Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
67 N Walden Elms Circle
Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:15 PM

67 N Walden Elms Circle

67 North Walden Elms Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

67 North Walden Elms Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Over $20,000 in recent upgrades. New Whirlpool appliances. New countertops. New tile in bathrooms. New carpet on stairs. New shower in master bath. Available for immediate move-in. All bedrooms up. Fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 N Walden Elms Circle have any available units?
67 N Walden Elms Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 67 N Walden Elms Circle have?
Some of 67 N Walden Elms Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 N Walden Elms Circle currently offering any rent specials?
67 N Walden Elms Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 N Walden Elms Circle pet-friendly?
No, 67 N Walden Elms Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 67 N Walden Elms Circle offer parking?
Yes, 67 N Walden Elms Circle offers parking.
Does 67 N Walden Elms Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 N Walden Elms Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 N Walden Elms Circle have a pool?
No, 67 N Walden Elms Circle does not have a pool.
Does 67 N Walden Elms Circle have accessible units?
No, 67 N Walden Elms Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 67 N Walden Elms Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 N Walden Elms Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 67 N Walden Elms Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 N Walden Elms Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College