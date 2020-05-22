67 N Walden Elms Circle

67 North Walden Elms Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77382 Alden Bridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Over $20,000 in recent upgrades. New Whirlpool appliances. New countertops. New tile in bathrooms. New carpet on stairs. New shower in master bath. Available for immediate move-in. All bedrooms up. Fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
