Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Welcome Home to Stonemill Courts. This Immaculate Remodeled Townhome in The Woodlands will not disappoint. Fabulous Flooring, Updated Baths, Large 2 Car Garage, Master Bedroom Suite features barn door entrance to a wonderful Master Bath, & Closet with wonderful built ins. SS Appliance in Kitchen. Washer/Dryer to stay with the Lease. Nestled in the back of this private Townhome community and only mins away from all the fabulous Shopping, Dining, & Entertaining of The Woodlands.