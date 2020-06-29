Rent Calculator
Last updated August 3 2019 at 9:31 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
65 Hickory Oak Dr
65 Hickory Oak Drive
·
No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location
65 Hickory Oak Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
You'll love coming home to this updated home that features solid surface cabinets, a cozy fireplace, and a wet bar in the living room. Upstairs you will find a game room and a spacious master suite.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 65 Hickory Oak Dr have any available units?
65 Hickory Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
The Woodlands, TX
.
What amenities does 65 Hickory Oak Dr have?
Some of 65 Hickory Oak Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 65 Hickory Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
65 Hickory Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Hickory Oak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 65 Hickory Oak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in The Woodlands
.
Does 65 Hickory Oak Dr offer parking?
No, 65 Hickory Oak Dr does not offer parking.
Does 65 Hickory Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 Hickory Oak Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Hickory Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 65 Hickory Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 65 Hickory Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 65 Hickory Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Hickory Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Hickory Oak Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Hickory Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 65 Hickory Oak Dr has units with air conditioning.
