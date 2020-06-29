All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 65 Hickory Oak Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
65 Hickory Oak Dr
Last updated August 3 2019 at 9:31 AM

65 Hickory Oak Dr

65 Hickory Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

65 Hickory Oak Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
You'll love coming home to this updated home that features solid surface cabinets, a cozy fireplace, and a wet bar in the living room. Upstairs you will find a game room and a spacious master suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Hickory Oak Dr have any available units?
65 Hickory Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 65 Hickory Oak Dr have?
Some of 65 Hickory Oak Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Hickory Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
65 Hickory Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Hickory Oak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 65 Hickory Oak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 65 Hickory Oak Dr offer parking?
No, 65 Hickory Oak Dr does not offer parking.
Does 65 Hickory Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 Hickory Oak Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Hickory Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 65 Hickory Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 65 Hickory Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 65 Hickory Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Hickory Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Hickory Oak Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Hickory Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 65 Hickory Oak Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College