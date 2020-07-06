Rent Calculator
63 Cobble Gate Place
Last updated January 29 2020 at 3:02 PM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
63 Cobble Gate Place
63 Cobble Gate Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
63 Cobble Gate Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in the Woodlands waiting for new tenants. Open concept great for entertaining. Washer, dryer and fridge included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 63 Cobble Gate Place have any available units?
63 Cobble Gate Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
The Woodlands, TX
.
What amenities does 63 Cobble Gate Place have?
Some of 63 Cobble Gate Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 63 Cobble Gate Place currently offering any rent specials?
63 Cobble Gate Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Cobble Gate Place pet-friendly?
No, 63 Cobble Gate Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in The Woodlands
.
Does 63 Cobble Gate Place offer parking?
Yes, 63 Cobble Gate Place offers parking.
Does 63 Cobble Gate Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63 Cobble Gate Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Cobble Gate Place have a pool?
No, 63 Cobble Gate Place does not have a pool.
Does 63 Cobble Gate Place have accessible units?
No, 63 Cobble Gate Place does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Cobble Gate Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Cobble Gate Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Cobble Gate Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Cobble Gate Place does not have units with air conditioning.
