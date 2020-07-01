6 Rabbit Run Place

6 Rabbit Run Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77382 Sterling Ridge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful house for rent in the Cul-de-sac. Great location. 3 Bed and 2.bath and one half. 2 garage . Gameroom with building-in desk. Gratine at the kitchen and bathrooms. Include washer refrigerator, washer and dryer. MUST SEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
