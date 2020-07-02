Rent Calculator
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
6 Baccara Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 37
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6 Baccara Place
6 Baccara Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
6 Baccara Place, The Woodlands, TX 77384
Alden Bridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
bocce court
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
game room
parking
garage
Great Executive rental in The Woodlands. 3 Bedrooms up. Game room upstairs. Large living room with open kitchen and dining area right off!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 Baccara Place have any available units?
6 Baccara Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
The Woodlands, TX
.
What amenities does 6 Baccara Place have?
Some of 6 Baccara Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6 Baccara Place currently offering any rent specials?
6 Baccara Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Baccara Place pet-friendly?
No, 6 Baccara Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in The Woodlands
.
Does 6 Baccara Place offer parking?
Yes, 6 Baccara Place offers parking.
Does 6 Baccara Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Baccara Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Baccara Place have a pool?
No, 6 Baccara Place does not have a pool.
Does 6 Baccara Place have accessible units?
No, 6 Baccara Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Baccara Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Baccara Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Baccara Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Baccara Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
