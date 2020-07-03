All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 59 W Pipers Green St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
59 W Pipers Green St
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:36 PM

59 W Pipers Green St

59 West Pipers Green Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

59 West Pipers Green Street, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3 bed, 2 Â½ bath Townhome is available for immediate move in! Located in highly desirable Woodlands Village subdivision. This upgraded home is epitome of refined elegance. Designer touches & architectural features abound! The foyer welcomes you warmly, with gracious formal dining & living area. The well-designed kitchen features all new appliances, granite countertops & backsplash, 42â cherry stained cabinets. Other features of the home includes family room w/stone fireplace, extra room/loft upstairs w/built-in desk, nice sized bedrooms, plenty of closet space, separate Master Suite that is peaceful haven w/stylist bath. Includes refrigerator & washer and dryer! Close to I-45 and The Energy Corridor, plus minutes to all the shopping, dining and hospitals. Call agent to find out about our NO UPFRONT SECURITY!!!! Schedule your Self Tour at your convenience:https://secure.rently.com/properties/889675?source=marketing or CALL 888-659-9596 (#889675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 W Pipers Green St have any available units?
59 W Pipers Green St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 59 W Pipers Green St have?
Some of 59 W Pipers Green St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 W Pipers Green St currently offering any rent specials?
59 W Pipers Green St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 W Pipers Green St pet-friendly?
No, 59 W Pipers Green St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 59 W Pipers Green St offer parking?
No, 59 W Pipers Green St does not offer parking.
Does 59 W Pipers Green St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 W Pipers Green St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 W Pipers Green St have a pool?
No, 59 W Pipers Green St does not have a pool.
Does 59 W Pipers Green St have accessible units?
No, 59 W Pipers Green St does not have accessible units.
Does 59 W Pipers Green St have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 W Pipers Green St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 W Pipers Green St have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 W Pipers Green St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College