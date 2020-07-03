59 W Pipers Green St

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bed, 2 Â½ bath Townhome is available for immediate move in! Located in highly desirable Woodlands Village subdivision. This upgraded home is epitome of refined elegance. Designer touches & architectural features abound! The foyer welcomes you warmly, with gracious formal dining & living area. The well-designed kitchen features all new appliances, granite countertops & backsplash, 42â cherry stained cabinets. Other features of the home includes family room w/stone fireplace, extra room/loft upstairs w/built-in desk, nice sized bedrooms, plenty of closet space, separate Master Suite that is peaceful haven w/stylist bath. Includes refrigerator & washer and dryer! Close to I-45 and The Energy Corridor, plus minutes to all the shopping, dining and hospitals. Call agent to find out about our NO UPFRONT SECURITY!!!! Schedule your Self Tour at your convenience:https://secure.rently.com/properties/889675?source=marketing or CALL 888-659-9596 (#889675)