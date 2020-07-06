All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

59 Marble Wood

59 Marble Wood Pl · No Longer Available
Location

59 Marble Wood Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77381

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
LOCATION! Beautiful patio home just minutes from I-45.Ceramic tile flooring throughout. No carpet!!! Spotless condition.Huge granite breakfast bar in kitchen.Lots of cabinet space and storage.Custom lighting.Butlers pantry and computer niche. Slate fireplace, whirlpool tub,oversized shower.Enclosed back patio w/ceiling fan.Recent interior paint.Walking distance to tennis courts. Refrigerator,washer and dryer included!! Sprinkler system.Yard maintenance included! Very clean and well maintained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Marble Wood have any available units?
59 Marble Wood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 59 Marble Wood have?
Some of 59 Marble Wood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Marble Wood currently offering any rent specials?
59 Marble Wood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Marble Wood pet-friendly?
No, 59 Marble Wood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 59 Marble Wood offer parking?
Yes, 59 Marble Wood offers parking.
Does 59 Marble Wood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Marble Wood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Marble Wood have a pool?
Yes, 59 Marble Wood has a pool.
Does 59 Marble Wood have accessible units?
No, 59 Marble Wood does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Marble Wood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Marble Wood has units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Marble Wood have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Marble Wood does not have units with air conditioning.

