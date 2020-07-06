59 Marble Wood

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

LOCATION! Beautiful patio home just minutes from I-45.Ceramic tile flooring throughout. No carpet!!! Spotless condition.Huge granite breakfast bar in kitchen.Lots of cabinet space and storage.Custom lighting.Butlers pantry and computer niche. Slate fireplace, whirlpool tub,oversized shower.Enclosed back patio w/ceiling fan.Recent interior paint.Walking distance to tennis courts. Refrigerator,washer and dryer included!! Sprinkler system.Yard maintenance included! Very clean and well maintained.