Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

58 Thicket Grove Place, Conroe, TX 77385 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 12/05/2019. No pets allowed. Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a small patio area, and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features high vaulted ceilings, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, cozy bedrooms with large walk-in closets, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today! Call today 281-215-3148 or 281-766-8260 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified on HAR.com for the latest status [ Published 13-Dec-19 / ID 3300960 ]