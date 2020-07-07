58 Misty Dawn Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

Updated One Story Home offering Split Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Shaded Yard, NEWER PAINT,NEWER FLOORING,Formal Dining Room w/ Art Niche and Open Kitchen, Spice Rack, Breakfast Area and Living Area w/ Gas Log fireplace, Neutral colors, Washer, Dryer and Fridge Included. Dual Sink Vanity and Garden Tub w/ Separate Shower in Master. Sprinkler System, Garage Door Opener, 2 Attic Storage Areas. Area Pool, Walking Trails and Park! Quiet Location,Easy Access to WOODLANDS SHOPPING AND MORE! CALL TODAY!