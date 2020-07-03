55 N Dulcet Hollow Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage hot tub

LEASE APPLICANT HAS BEEN ACCEPTED Fresh, neutral paint throughout this stunning home! Move-in ready! Have it all with this immaculate 4 BR floor plan w/secluded master suite down; Sparkling pool & spa w/water features, plus covered patio; Granite kitchen features abundant cabinet storage, large pantry; Hardwood floors; Plantation shutters; Wrought iron spindles and custom built-ins; Huge game/media + spacious secondary BR's; 3 car tandem garage! Walking distance to YMCA/library, TWHS 9th grade campus! Refrigerator & pool/lawn maintenance included! MORE!