The Woodlands, TX
53 Scarlet Woods Court
53 Scarlet Woods Court

53 Scarlet Woods Ct · No Longer Available
Location

53 Scarlet Woods Ct, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
This town-home is located in the HEART of The Woodlands in the Village of Grogans Mill, 30 mins from the international airport and 30 miles from downtown Houston. Commuters dream.. minutes from I 45. This townhome is a 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, and a 2 car attached garage. It has fully fenced in backyard. It is adequately furnished for a comfortable stay and is equipped with everything you would need.

The town-home has a refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, plates, glasses, cooking utensils, pots, pans & cutlery, washer, dryer, central a/c & heat, ceiling fans (in all rooms), vacuum cleaner, TV, beds, bedspreads, linen. It offers hardwood floors in living/dining, stairway, upstairs hallway, brand new carpeting in all bedrooms and granite countertops in the kitchen with under mount sink. designer colors in the entire townhome!!

The townhome is within walking distance to schools, the community pool, park, gas station, grocery store & restaurants. The Woodlands mall, market street, upscale restaurants & shops, theaters are all within 5 mins driving distance. Great privacy!! .One check pays for EVERYTHING!!!

$2100 Fully furnished with all utilities(electricity, gas, water, trash pick up, lawn care, cable TV and WiFi)

$1500 Refundable deposit required

$150 Pet fee if applicable.

Additional pictures will be emailed if interested!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

