53 Scarlet Woods Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access media room

This town-home is located in the HEART of The Woodlands in the Village of Grogans Mill, 30 mins from the international airport and 30 miles from downtown Houston. Commuters dream.. minutes from I 45. This townhome is a 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, and a 2 car attached garage. It has fully fenced in backyard. It is adequately furnished for a comfortable stay and is equipped with everything you would need.



The town-home has a refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, plates, glasses, cooking utensils, pots, pans & cutlery, washer, dryer, central a/c & heat, ceiling fans (in all rooms), vacuum cleaner, TV, beds, bedspreads, linen. It offers hardwood floors in living/dining, stairway, upstairs hallway, brand new carpeting in all bedrooms and granite countertops in the kitchen with under mount sink. designer colors in the entire townhome!!



The townhome is within walking distance to schools, the community pool, park, gas station, grocery store & restaurants. The Woodlands mall, market street, upscale restaurants & shops, theaters are all within 5 mins driving distance. Great privacy!! .One check pays for EVERYTHING!!!



$2100 Fully furnished with all utilities(electricity, gas, water, trash pick up, lawn care, cable TV and WiFi)



$1500 Refundable deposit required



$150 Pet fee if applicable.



Additional pictures will be emailed if interested!!