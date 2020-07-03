All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 51 Stone creek Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
51 Stone creek Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

51 Stone creek Place

51 Stone Creek Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

51 Stone Creek Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Great location!! Two story Townhouse 3 bedroms with 2/1 bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Stone creek Place have any available units?
51 Stone creek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 51 Stone creek Place have?
Some of 51 Stone creek Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Stone creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
51 Stone creek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Stone creek Place pet-friendly?
No, 51 Stone creek Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 51 Stone creek Place offer parking?
Yes, 51 Stone creek Place offers parking.
Does 51 Stone creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Stone creek Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Stone creek Place have a pool?
No, 51 Stone creek Place does not have a pool.
Does 51 Stone creek Place have accessible units?
Yes, 51 Stone creek Place has accessible units.
Does 51 Stone creek Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Stone creek Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Stone creek Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Stone creek Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College