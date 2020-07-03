Rent Calculator
All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 51 Stone creek Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
51 Stone creek Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
51 Stone creek Place
51 Stone Creek Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
51 Stone Creek Pl, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Great location!! Two story Townhouse 3 bedroms with 2/1 bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 51 Stone creek Place have any available units?
51 Stone creek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
The Woodlands, TX
.
What amenities does 51 Stone creek Place have?
Some of 51 Stone creek Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 51 Stone creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
51 Stone creek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Stone creek Place pet-friendly?
No, 51 Stone creek Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in The Woodlands
.
Does 51 Stone creek Place offer parking?
Yes, 51 Stone creek Place offers parking.
Does 51 Stone creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Stone creek Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Stone creek Place have a pool?
No, 51 Stone creek Place does not have a pool.
Does 51 Stone creek Place have accessible units?
Yes, 51 Stone creek Place has accessible units.
Does 51 Stone creek Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Stone creek Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Stone creek Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Stone creek Place does not have units with air conditioning.
